Metro, bus fares increase in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The fare for passenger transportation in the metro has been increased by 10 gapiks to 40 gapiks, Trend reports.

After the discussions, the fare for the transportation of passengers in the metro was approved with an increase of 10 ($0.06) to 40 gapiks ($0.23) for 1 trip, the upper limit of the tariff for the country is 40 gapiks on intra-city bus routes and 0.40-1 manat ($0.23-0.70) on suburban and intercity bus routes, depending on the distance. On intercity bus routes, the upper limit of the fare is set at 3 gapiks per 1 kilometer (the previous fare was 2.4 gapiks).

The decision comes into force on February 3, 2023.