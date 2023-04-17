Joint studies with bp on solar power plant construction in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil nearing completion - deputy minister

SHAMAKHI, Azerbaijan, April 17. Joint research and negotiations with bp on the construction of a solar power plant in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil are nearing completion, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

"Over the past 2 years, more than 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) have been allocated from the state budget to restore Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Furthermore, 3 billion manat ($1.7 billion) are envisaged for the restoration of the liberated territories from the state budget for 2023," he said.

The deputy minister also said that the liberated territories are cleared of mines and that huge infrastructure projects are underway. He added that large-scale restoration work is being carried out in Agdam, Fuzuli, and Lachin; roads are being laid; buildings, hydroelectric power stations, and substations are being constructed.

"Joint research and negotiations with bp on the construction of a solar power plant are nearing completion. Moreover, reservoirs are being built in Shusha and Lachin, and repair and restoration work is underway at the Kendalanchay and Sugovushan reservoirs as well as at the Tartarchay right-bank and left-bank channels," he said.

Sahib Alakbarov noted that a water pipeline is being laid from Zabukh to Zangilan, and construction of the Khakar reservoir and corresponding water pipelines is planned to begin in the near future, which will provide clean drinking water to large areas in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.

"Work in the industrial parks of Aghdam and the Araz Valley Economic Zone continues at a rapid pace. It is planned to create more than 1,500 jobs in these industrial parks," he said.