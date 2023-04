BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 17. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has received more than 1,400 appeals related to activities on the liberated territories to date, Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Sahib Alakbarov said during a scientific and practical conference on the investment attractiveness of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Trend reports.

"Work on 73 investment projects covering industry, agriculture, trade, and services has already begun," he said.

Will be updated