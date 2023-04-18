Azerbaijan creates special integrated center for participants in foreign economic activity (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. A special integrated center for participants in foreign economic activity (FEA) has been created in the Baku Main Directorate of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan in a pilot mode, a member of the committee, Nurlan Huseynli, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this center aims at increasing the efficiency of the response to the entrepreneur's appeals and ensuring transparency, accessibility, and the digitalization of services.

"All the services are provided via the 'single window' principle based on the electronic queue system. This includes filling out declarations, payment of the relevant customs duties, paperwork, and information service. Also, it is possible to carry out transactions related to other state organizations such as State Tax Service, Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), and Food Safety Agency," he said.

It was noted that the following conditions have been created in the center for citizens: a waiting room; a computer and a printer intended for citizens; payment terminals for customs payments; appropriate information boards; an electronic terminal for customs operations; and telephones for operational communication with an employee of the customs authority carrying out customs clearance.

"The introduced innovation will allow for flexible conduct of the process of customs clearance and save time for participants in foreign economic activity. At the same time, a single database of citizens' appeals will be established, which is important for data processing and analysis, setting goals, and measuring the effectiveness of service," Huseynli added.

Foreign economic activity is a set of functions of enterprises focused on the world market, that considers the chosen foreign economic strategy, forms, and methods of work in foreign markets.