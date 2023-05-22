Azerbaijan plans to dramatically increase non-oil exports within SDG framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The implementation of the project on the development of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the leading universities of Azerbaijan contributes to the formation of new personnel in this area, Head of the Department of Sustainable Development and Social Policy of the Ministry of Economy, Secretary of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development Huseyn Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the closing ceremony of the project "Sustainable Development Goals and Financial Academy for Youth".

According to him, the financing of the implementation of the SDGs of Azerbaijan by the UN will also allow for achieving the goals set in 2015.

"Azerbaijan committed to the implementation of the SDGs until 2030 in 2015. This provides for the implementation of a set of measures in the fields of economy, education, environmental protection, strengthening human capital, turning the country into a hub of green technologies," he said.

Huseynov also noted that it is planned to increase the share of exports of the non-oil sector to 88 percent within the framework of the SDGs.