Azerbaijan exports over 1bln kWh of electricity in 5M2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. Azerbaijan increased electricity production by 5.6 percent from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

In particular, Azerbaijan's electricity generation over the first 5 months of the current year amounted to 11.886 billion kWh, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his Twitter page.

At the same time, as the minister noted, in the reporting period of 2023, Azerbaijan's electricity exports totaled 1.253 billion kWh, while imports amounted to 50.3 million kWh.

Meanwhile, over 28.988 billion kWh of electricity was produced in 2022 in the country with an increase of 4 percent. Exports accounted for more than 3 billion kWh of electricity, while imports amounted to 137.1 million kWh.