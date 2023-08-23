AccessBank in Tovuz! (PHOTO) (AD)

AccessBank continues to expand its branch network. The bank has opened its 31st branch in the city of Tovuz. In accordance with the new concept, the renovated branch is located in the Ashagi Oysuzlu village.

The Tovuz branch offers banking services such as deposit placement, various types of loans, and providing payment cards.

The renewal and expansion project of the AccessBank branch network is being successfully implemented. In the past 3 years, renovation works have been carried out at the Binagadi, Mardakan, and Lankaran branches, while the branches in Shamkir and Nakhchivan have been inaugurated.

According to the project, the renovation of other existing branches in line with the new concept and the opening of new branches are planned.

AccessBank has been a leader in the microfinancing market and has been providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises since 2002. The bank's shareholders include the Asian Development Bank, the European Investment Bank, the International Finance Corporation, and other international organizations and investment funds. With 31 branch offices, including 14 in Baku and 17 in regions, AccessBank continues to offer accessible financing options for MSMEs.

