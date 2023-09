BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Work on laying fiber-optic connection line on the Caspian seabed will start very soon, said Kazakh Ambassador to Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a roundtable discussion on "Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional cooperation", Trend reports.

"Practical work on this project will start soon. All this is done to ensure telecommunication independence of the countries and maintain information security," he noted.

Will be updated