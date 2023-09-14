Advisor to minister lauds International Astronautical Congress for Azerbaijan's space area

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The International Astronautical Congress, which will be held in Baku this year, will make an important contribution to the development of the space industry in Azerbaijan, the advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Communications of Azerbaijan, Rashad Bayramov said, Trend reports.

According to him, for Azerbaijan, this congress, first of all, will contribute to the development of the scientific sphere.

"A number of major initiatives, including the IAF Student Competition, will be implemented at the congress, which will be held from October 2 through October 6, 2023 in Baku," he said during a media briefing dedicated to the International Astronautical Congress.

He noted that the congress will give Azerbaijan, as well as the entire region, the opportunity to act as a leading force in the creation and development of the space ecosystem.

"Holding the congress in Azerbaijan will provide the country with an opportunity to declare itself as a reliable partner in the space sphere for international organizations," he added.