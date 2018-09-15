Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 88 times

15 September 2018 10:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenian armed forces have 88 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Sept. 15.

Armenian armed forces were using heavy machine guns.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish air force dedicates video to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation
Politics 11:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:28
Armenia commits provocation on front line against Azerbaijani civilians
Politics 10:58
Monument honoring Turkish martyr soldier opens in Shamakhi after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 10:21
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs eyeing renewable energy projects abroad (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 08:38
Turkey celebrates centenary of Baku’s liberation
Turkey 07:31
Latest
Turkish air force dedicates video to 100th anniversary of Baku's liberation
Politics 11:48
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Economy news 11:28
Uzbekistan announces tender for construction of water supply networks
Tenders 11:13
Armenia commits provocation on front line against Azerbaijani civilians
Politics 10:58
Japan seeking enhanced tourism ties with Iran
Tourism 10:40
Chinese wine importers look into Georgian wine
Georgia 10:27
Growth in Chinese home prices accelerates to two-year high
China 10:24
Monument honoring Turkish martyr soldier opens in Shamakhi after overhaul (PHOTO)
Politics 10:21
Finance minister: Greece to ease capital controls 'very soon'
Europe 10:16