MFA: Settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Russian president's center of attention

9 November 2019 15:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

The settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the center of attention of the Russian president, Trend reports citing a message published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

As noted, Russia continues to play an active role in mediation efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"Assistance to the sides in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement is one of the Russian foreign policy priorities and stands in the center of attention of the Russian president. In our firm conviction, the settlement should be achieved exclusively by political and diplomatic means, through dialogue between the sides. We believe that with political will, diplomatic efforts will sooner or later allow us to move forward and come to a compromise," the message read.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
March under motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!" held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 15:22
Turkish consortium looks to acquire Kazakhstan's Almaty international airport
Business 14:24
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 20 times on Nov. 8-Nov. 9
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Equinor updates crude oil assays for Azerbaijani oil
Oil&Gas 09:58
Russia to continue contributing to process of Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 8 November 20:56
Azerbaijan’s construction company talks on progress of work in major residential complex
Business 8 November 20:26
Latest
Festive event on occasion of National Flag Day held on Baku Boulevard (Photo report)
Society 16:12
Azercell presents new services focusing on customer satisfaction
Society 16:11
Turkmenistan eyes to expand partnership with Danish Haldor Topsoe
Business 16:04
Fitch talks Kazakhstan’s Standard Life insurance company rating
Business 15:40
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers over 66 tons of petrochemical products
Oil&Gas 15:28
UAE's company for renewable energy dev't to create power station in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 15:24
March under motto "Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark!" held in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 15:22
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: May our tricolor fly majestically over independent Azerbaijan forever!
Politics 14:49
Iran's Trade Promotion Organization seeks to improve exported goods' quality
Business 14:44