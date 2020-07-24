Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
Trend:
Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan is personally responsible for the tension in the region, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.
Abdullayeva made the remark regarding the Pashinyan’s speech at a government meeting held on July 23.
"The opinions voiced by Pashinyan at this meeting are another blow to the negotiation process, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group," she added.
