Azerbaijani troops fully control telecommunications in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Armenian expert

Coordinator of Armenia’s Razm.info military-analytical website Karen Vrtanesyan wrote on Facebook today about the full control of the Azerbaijani troops over telecommunications in the zone of hostilities, stressing that every call in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is monitored today by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Trend reports citing Vestnik Kavkaza information and analysis agency.

Vrtanesyan said that the Azerbaijani army, using modern means of military communication, not only taps every call in the Nagorno-Karabakh region but also determines the place and time from where and when it was made. Even the brand of the phone of the caller is known.

"It is also possible to fix the accumulation of telephones with an accuracy up to 10-30 m,” Vrtanesyan added. “If this is fixed in any forest or gorge, it will mean that there are servicemen here and the Azerbaijani Armed Forces will easily establish the place where the Armenian servicemen gather."

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.