Iran welcomes agreement on liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran welcomes the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which reflects the territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders, the liberation of the occupied territories and the return of refugees to their native lands, Trend reports.

According to the report, this was reflected in a statement of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran related to the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Iran express hope the principles of the agreement on the solving of the conflict will result in the restoration of durable peace in the Caucasus.

The ministry added that Iran reiterates its readiness to help to the peace and security in the region and to participate in regional initiatives.