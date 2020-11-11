Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian cleric, the representative of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Seyyed Hassan Amili has issued a statement related to the congratulation of the Azerbaijani people on the liberation of occupied territories, Trend reports citing Iranian media.
Amili noted that the Azerbaijani people have proved that the occupation will not continue forever.
The representative asked God to bless all the martyrs, who have fallen defending their native lands, wished healing to the wounded, and expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs.
