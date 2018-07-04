Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration: Government ensures security of country, people

4 July 2018 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

The work carried out during the accident that occurred July 3 at one of the substations of the Azerbaijan Thermal Power Plant LLC, which led to failure in the electricity supply system, gives every reason to say that the Azerbaijani government is able to ensure security of the country and the population, the everyday life rhythm of society in all situations, including during emergency ones, says the message of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan July 4.

The problems have arisen in the supply of energy to the greater part of the country, including the Absheron Peninsula and Baku city as a result of the accident that occurred at one of the substations of "Azerbaijan TPP" LLC Company in Mingachevir.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev immediately took control over this issue, gave relevant instructions to the relevant state institutions to eliminate the consequences of the accident as soon as possible, and created a special State Commission in connection with this issue. The enterprises of strategic function – security, fuel and energy, transport and communication, and military spheres, the sphere of provision of the population, etc., which could be negatively impacted by the cessation of electricity supply were taken under serious control in a short time in accordance with the current circumstances.

Story still developing

Azernews Newspaper
