Azerbaijani president opens “ASAN Hayat” complex in Tovuz district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of “ASAN Hayat” complex in Tovuz district.

The president cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the complex.

Assistant to the president - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Aliyev of the complex.

President Aliyev viewed the innovations at the complex. The president then met with the ASAN volunteers.

President Aliyev addressed the meeting.