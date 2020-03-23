Azerbaijan, Georgia extend period of border closure
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23
Trend:
The period of state border closure between Azerbaijan and Georgia has been extended until April 20, Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.
The decision to close borders between the two countries was made March 13 in order to ensure the security and health of citizens of both countries against coronavirus pandemic.
The Cabinet of Ministers said that a transit corridor has been provided for cargo transportation.
