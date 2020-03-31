President Ilham Aliyev: All work carried out in Azerbaijan, decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 31

Trend:

All work carried out in Azerbaijan, decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in his speech at the inauguration of “Yeni klinika" medical institution in Baku, Trend reports.

“We are in contact with the World Health Organization. I believe that we were one of the first countries to establish contact with this organization and invite its specialists. They got acquainted with the situation and appreciated the work we are doing. At the same time, as a responsible and highly respected member of the international community, we donated $5 million to the World Health Organization to fight coronavirus. This is our valuable contribution to the common cause, the solution to the problem the world is facing. Of course, all the work carried out in our country, the decisions being made pursue one goal only: to get out of this difficult situation with minimum losses and protect our citizens as much as possible. Therefore, I believe that the decisions made on 14 March and afterwards, the introduction of the quarantine regime, the adoption of new restrictive measures starting from tomorrow and their entry into force are consistent with the current situation. We were one of the first countries to close universities, schools, kindergartens, land borders and to sharply reduce the number of flights,” said the head of state.

He noted that currently, there are flights only in two directions and even that is done once a week.

“These flights are carried out only to deliver Azerbaijani citizens to our country. I should also inform you that more than 10,000 Azerbaijani citizens have been evacuated to our country from other states so far. Currently, every person arriving in Azerbaijan is quarantined. I believe that the work we are doing in relation to quarantine is also exemplary. Quarantined people are held in four- and five-star hotels. More than a thousand people are accommodated in the Athletes Village. I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to business people for the free transfer of these hotels for our common cause,” said the head of state.

“Among them is the biggest hotel in our country – the Boulevard Hotel, which has made itself fully available to combat this disease. Hotels "Qafqaz", “Pullman”, hotels located in the regions, including Lankaran, Lerik, other cities, Nabran – in other words, all our main four- and five-star hotels and recreation areas have been placed at the disposal of those in quarantine. In addition, recreation areas of some of our state agencies are also involved in this. So let me reiterate that the comfort of those in quarantine has been ensured and the state has incurred all expenses. And this is the way it should be. Our state always stands by its citizens and we once again demonstrated this in these difficult days,” said President Ilham Aliyev.