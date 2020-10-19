Armenian officials gonna pay for shelling civilians in Azerbaijani Ganja - Mustafa Shentop (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The day will come when Armenian officials will answer for shelling civilians in Azerbaijan’s Ganja, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Shentop told journalists in Baku, Trend reports.

"The shelling of the civilian population in Ganja is a war crime, and the day will come when the Armenian officials who committed this crime will be brought to justice," Shentop said.