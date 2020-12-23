Azerbaijan's State Security Service opens regional office in liberated Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 16:38

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

Trend:

The administrative office of the regional department of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan has opened in the liberated city of Shusha, Trend reports referring to the service’s website.

The event participants were the head of the State Security Service, Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, Board members of the service, employees of the Shusha regional administration, high-ranking officers of other law enforcement agencies, and the garrison of the territory.

At the beginning of the event in front of the administrative office building, Lieutenant of the State Security Service Baylarov, who in 1992, at the age of three was forced to leave Shusha with his family as a result of the Armenian aggression, raised the national flag.

Further, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played. After cutting the red ribbon, the participants of the event laid flowers at the monument to the creator and architect of the modern Azerbaijan state, Heydar Aliyev, expressing respect for his memory, in the building’s foyer.

They also viewed a photo stand reflecting the state activities of Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, as well as the history of the national security agencies.

The event participants got acquainted with the premises of the new administrative building and the working conditions of the operative employees.

Speaking at a working meeting held jointly with members of the service’s board and the Shusha regional administration authorities, Naghiyev noted that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy follower of the political course of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, independent Azerbaijan is developing and strengthening.

"The vivid example of this is the valiant army, thanks to the unshakable unity of the people and the state under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, liberated the land in the 44-day Patriotic War and wrote new glorious pages in the centuries-old history and military successes of Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

The service’s head stressed that the country’s president always pays attention to the development of law enforcement agencies, and a clear example of such care was the opening of a new administrative building of the Shusha regional department of the State Security Service.

At the meeting, the personnel of the Shusha district administration was assigned specific tasks.

Colonel-General Nagiyev once again congratulated the employees of the Shusha regional department of the State Security Service on this significant day and wished them success. He also met with servicemen serving in the Shusha garrison and handed over holiday gifts.

Then the participants of the event watched a concert program, first organized 30 years later on the famous Jydyr Duzu Plain by the Cultural Center of the State Security Service for military personnel serving in the city of Shusha.