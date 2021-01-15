In near future, we will ensure restoration of Shusha in planned manner - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

In the near future, we will ensure the restoration of Shusha in a planned manner, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with the servicemen in Shusha, Trend reports.

“We are a victorious people. I last came to Shusha 39 years ago. I came here twice 39 years ago - first on 14 January. Here I am again today, on 14 January. This time I came as the Commander-in-Chief of the victorious Azerbaijani Army, the triumphant Azerbaijani Army. I have come as the Commander-in-Chief of the Army that broke the enemy's back, and I say here under the sacred flag and in front of the heroic soldiers that we will live in these lands forever! We will restore Shusha and all other destroyed cities and villages. We will restore all our destroyed historical sites. Armenia spread false speculation about Shusha in the whole world, claiming that Shusha is their ancient city. How can a city built by Panahali Khan be an Armenian city?! After all, this is a matter of recent history, recent events. If they considered it their city, why did they bring it to such a deplorable state? Why did they destroy all the buildings? See what the city is like! Over 30 years, they blew everything to smithereens, but only built villas and created conditions for themselves,” the head of state said.

“We will restore this city. A large group was sent here on my instructions and all the analysis was done. I received the first update yesterday and already issued relevant instructions. In the near future, we will ensure the restoration of Shusha in a planned manner. Of course, from now on we must protect Shusha like the apple of an eye. Our soldiers, our heroic sons will protect Shusha so that the enemy does not venture to look in this direction. I said that if anyone in Armenia even thinks of revenge, they will deal with our iron fist again. This iron fist broke their backs and crushed their heads. If they commit any provocation against us, our response will be very harsh, they will be very sorry and face a bitter defeat again. No-one can stand in front of us. This will always be the case from now on. The Azerbaijani Army, special forces, our heroic sons, fighters of military units must protect Shusha and all the liberated lands like the apple of an eye so that the enemy does not try to do anything ever again. If they do, the end will be bitter,” the head of state said.