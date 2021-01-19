Turkic Council is organization that supported us most during war - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 19

Trend:

The Turkic Council is the organization that supported us the most during the war, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States, Baghdad Amreyev, Trend reports.

“I would like to express my gratitude to you, dear Secretary General, and also to the head of TURKSOY, for your support during and after the war. The Secretary General of the Turkic Council has repeatedly made statements during the war. At the very beginning of the war, you made a statement in support of Azerbaijan, in support of our territorial integrity and sovereignty, the inviolability of the borders of our country, as well as a statement that the conflict must be settled within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This was done practically on the second day of the war. On 20 October, you made a statement condemning the ballistic missile bombing of the city of Ganja and expressed condolences to the Azerbaijani people. Also, at the end of October, you made a statement on the need to resolve the conflict within the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions and also spoke about the violation of the Geneva Conventions by the Armenian side. You addressed me with a letter, and in early November, on 2 November, we met in Baku and you once again expressed support for Azerbaijan. During the 44 days, four official statements were made on behalf of the Secretary General of the Turkic Council. We appreciate that very much, as well as the fact that you are now in Azerbaijan, that you have visited the liberated territories and seen with your own eyes what you heard about and what you probably saw on TV. Therefore, I would like to express my gratitude to you on behalf of the entire Azerbaijani people. The Turkic Council is the organization that supported us the most during the war. We are also grateful to other organizations – both the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. We are grateful to the countries that supported us at this time,” the head of state said.