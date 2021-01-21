Azerbaijani FM starts visit to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has started a visit to Turkmenistan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs Leyla Abdullayeva wrote on her Twitter page, Trend reports.

Diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan were established on June 9, 1992.

In 2017, the Heads of States and Foreign Ministers exchanged letters of congratulations on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2017, the Heads of State signed the “Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan”.

The two countries also cooperate in a multilateral format. Azerbaijan, Turkey and Turkmenistan have trilateral cooperation format at the level of foreign ministers. So far four meetings have been held in this format.