New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
New Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev was introduced to the staff of the ministry, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.
Nabiyev was introduced to the staff by Assistant to the president, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.
Earlier, Nabiyev was appointed minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan upon the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.
Latest
Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region