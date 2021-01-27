New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff

Politics 27 January 2021 13:43 (UTC+04:00)
New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

New Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev was introduced to the staff of the ministry, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.

Nabiyev was introduced to the staff by Assistant to the president, Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov.

Earlier, Nabiyev was appointed minister of transport, communications and high technologies of Azerbaijan upon the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Experts discuss use of cryptocurrency for money laundering
Experts discuss use of cryptocurrency for money laundering
Russian company talks on new cybercrime fraudulent scheme affecting Azerbaijan
Russian company talks on new cybercrime fraudulent scheme affecting Azerbaijan
CBA continues to play important role in formation of extensive digital ecosystem
CBA continues to play important role in formation of extensive digital ecosystem
Loading Bars
Latest
Highest indicator observed in tax revenues from non-oil sector in Azerbaijan Finance 13:56
Details of imports, exports via Iran’s Anzali port declared Transport 13:55
Manufacturing data of Iranian automakers disclosed Business 13:53
Project of Baku Higher Oil School becomes winner of ‘Science-Education-Industry’ grant competition Society 13:47
Kazakh Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Sberbank affiliate to jointly support projects Kazakhstan 13:45
New Azerbaijani minister of transport, communications and high technologies introduced to staff Politics 13:43
Azerbaijan launches highway construction in Aghstafa district (PHOTO) Economy 13:19
Iran talks funds needed to increase extraction from offshore gas fields Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan appoints special representative of president in Shusha district Politics 13:14
Turkmenbashi Oil Refineries opens tender for purchase of specialized trailer Tenders 13:14
Experts discuss use of cryptocurrency for money laundering Economy 13:00
Iran unveils details of exports via Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 13:00
Iran’s exports through Markazi Province revealed Business 12:49
Georgia reports 742 new cases of coronavirus for Jan.27 Georgia 12:48
Kazakhstan proposes to establish uranium products in Czech Republic Business 12:48
Monitoring of historical monuments in Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues Society 12:47
Details of cargo movement in Iran’s Chabahar port announced Transport 12:47
Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan Finance 12:47
Geostat reveals volume of FDI inflow to Georgian energy sector Oil&Gas 12:46
Relations between Azerbaijan and France to continue to develop - French official Politics 12:30
Reconstruction of houses damaged as result of Armenian's aggression begins - Trend TV's reports from Barda and Tartar Society 12:28
Kazakhstan’s freight transportation operator opens tender to rent vehicles Tenders 12:16
Saudi company eyes introducing innovative fintech in Uzbekistan’s capital market Finance 12:12
Largest share of income from self-employment registered in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand region Uzbekistan 12:12
Ukrainian airline to organize number of charter flights to Uzbekistan Transport 12:12
Russian company talks on new cybercrime fraudulent scheme affecting Azerbaijan ICT 12:02
Iran discloses data of exports via Semnan Province customs checkpoint Business 12:02
Household sector - leader for 2020 lending in Azerbaijan Finance 12:02
Azerbaijan-Iran border being cleared of mines Society 12:02
No barriers for France to implement projects in liberated Azerbaijani lands - French minister Politics 11:58
Explorations underway to increase oil extraction from Iran's Gachsaran oil field Oil&Gas 11:55
CBA continues to play important role in formation of extensive digital ecosystem ICT 11:54
Iran to launch several water and electricity facilities Oil&Gas 11:54
PACE Bureau does not approve discussion on returning Armenian prisoners of war from Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:53
Azercell’s digital solutions now on IBA Mobile app! Other News 11:49
Kazakhstan doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 11:36
Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed near Nigeria delivered to Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:36
Oman, strategic partner of Iran – CBI governor Arab World 11:35
Azerbaijan achieves high performance in sugar beet production - Minister of Agriculture Business 11:32
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions state medium-term bonds Finance 11:31
Prices of Azerbaijani oil rise Finance 11:18
Armenia's revanchism to bring it only new losses, calamities, and sufferings - Russian expert Politics 11:18
SOCAR Construction updates on Irkutsk Oil Company’s project Oil&Gas 11:18
Azerbaijan launches function of payment via QR-code in instant payment system Finance 11:17
Kazakhstan admitted to European Civil Aviation Conference Transport 11:13
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan’s Navoi sign memorandum on strengthening co-op in tourism sector Tourism 11:04
Uzbekistan, India discuss development of pilgrim tourism Tourism 11:04
ByteDance says reducing India workforce, unsure of comeback -memo Other News 11:03
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan talks measures on improving transport sector in 2020 Transport 11:02
SOCAR Construction talks on works at Amur gas processing plant Oil&Gas 11:01
SOCAR Construction details on work at Mozyr Oil Refinery Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Goyarchinveyselli village of Jabrayil district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 10:44
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy spares via tender Tenders 10:40
Body of Azerbaijani sailor killed by sea pirates off coast of Nigeria sent to Baku Society 10:40
New Hindu temple to open in Dubai by Diwali next year Other News 10:36
Russia removes travel restrictions from India, Finland, Vietnam, Qatar Russia 10:36
‘Proud as punch to share values with world’s largest democracy: Taiwan on India’s 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:35
New frontiers of India-Bangladesh cooperation being opened: Hasina on India’s 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:35
Insurance portfolio of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increases Finance 10:32
Sri Lanka PM extends greetings on India's 72nd Republic Day Other News 10:32
Azerbaijan reveals data on credit investments, population's deposits for 2020 Finance 10:32
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank’s profit down Finance 10:31
Azerbaijan again issues lump sum payment to COVID-affected entrepreneurs Economy 10:27
Bank mortgage lending increases twofold in Azerbaijan Finance 10:27
Azerbaijan's money supply notably up in 2020 Finance 10:26
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan talks building communication facilities in 2020 Economy 10:25
Azerbaijan Investment Company talks rebranding Finance 10:24
Azerbaijan may exempt import of equipment for jewelry production from taxes Economy 10:24
Greek parliament ratifies bill on IGB Oil&Gas 10:22
Auditing Azerbaijan's ASCO ships highlights importance of meeting int'l standards Economy 10:21
Global gas demand to recover to 2019 level this year Oil&Gas 10:13
Russian servicemen preparing for work in joint Russian-Turkish observation center in Nagorno-Karabakh region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Nissan says all new vehicle offerings in key markets to be electrified by early 2030s Other News 10:04
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan.27 Finance 10:04
Iranian currency rates for January 27 Finance 10:04
Expert talks about situation in real estate market in Azerbaijan’s Baku Society 10:04
One of sections of Baku-Georgia highway improved (PHOTO) Transport 09:59
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for January 27 Uzbekistan 09:58
Armenia's attempts to make baseless amendments to PACE's draft resolution failed - MFA Politics 09:56
Azerbaijani FM, French minister of state exchange views on current situation in region Politics 09:41
Azerbaijan shares data on subsidies to be given per hectare of hazelnut orchards for 2021 Economy 09:40
Oil rises as U.S. oil stockpiles drop, new Chinese COVID-19 cases decline Oil&Gas 09:37
Iran runs Quantum Cryptographic Test Nuclear Program 09:26
Oil Ministry takes steps to make Iran's economy knowledge based Business 09:22
Iran to limit access of IAEA inspectors to nuclear sites from February Nuclear Program 09:21
US to purchase 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Moderna, Pfizer - Biden US 08:39
Number of severely ill COVID-19 patients drops in Turkey Turkey 08:01
Economy Minister of Georgia speaks of need to discuss ways for attracting Covid-vaccinated tourists Georgia 07:48
Kazakhstan’s coronavirus cases exceed 180,000 Kazakhstan 07:44
Green growth and digital economy - Spain’s two main economic priorities in Georgia Business 07:01
Ireland to extend its highest COVID-19 restrictions until March 5 Other News 06:03
Kazakhstan's GDP decreases as of 2020 less than global decline - National Bank Central Asia 05:01
UK coronavirus-related deaths top 100,000 Europe 03:07
Israel reports 7,889 new COVID-19 cases, 613,286 in total Israel 01:46
New coronavirus cases rise in France, third national lockdown feared Europe 00:59
Anglo Asian Mining plc to pay out dividends for 2020 Economy 00:03
Uzbekistan cancels number of restrictions introduced to counter spread of COVID-19 Uzbekistan 00:03
Volume of overdue loans up in Georgia ICT 00:01
Kazakhstan Development Bank eyes supporting several modernization projects in 2021 Business 00:00
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 27 Oil&Gas 26 January 23:59
All news