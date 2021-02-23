We want international community to know reality now more than before - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Trend:

We want the international community to know the reality now more than before, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Trend reports.

“Those who occupied our territories destroyed everything. So, I hope that during the next events after the pandemic, there will be an opportunity for the members of the center to visit some of the liberated territories and maybe to organize some events there. But this is, of course, part of our future cooperation and discussions. Once again, I would like to express gratitude for your support during and after the war, and very glad to see you again,” the head of state said.