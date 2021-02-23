Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over, it is already part of history - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is over. It is already part of history, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ismail Serageldin, Trend reports.

“Now we need to concentrate on the issues which are in front of us. First of all, of course, reconstruction, rehabilitation of the territories. Everything is devastated. We could not even imagine the scope of devastation and destruction. There is no single building in Aghdam, in Fuzuli. In other liberated territories, villages, cities. Everything is destroyed including historical monuments. So, a lot is to be done in order to re-build. But we are committed to doing it. We have a strong will to do it, we have opportunities to do it,” the head of state said.