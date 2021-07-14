Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

On July 13-14, 2021, a Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was held under the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan in a virtual format on the topic "The Non-Aligned Movement is at the center of multilateral efforts to combat global challenges", Trend reports on July 14 with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The main purpose of the conference was to discuss the progress achieved in the fight against global challenges through the joint efforts of the Movement's members over the period since the Baku Summit, and further steps to be taken in this direction. The conference, where 33 countries were represented at the level of foreign ministers, was attended by high-ranking representatives of the member states of the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the observer countries.