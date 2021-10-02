Azerbaijan submits first report to UN committee after Second Karabakh War

Politics 2 October 2021 15:17 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani government presented the fourth periodic report on the "International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights" online within the 70th session of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in Geneva, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend on Oct.2.

Will be updated
