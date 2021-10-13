Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Italy was one of the first countries to be involved [in reconstruction of liberated lands], President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the Italian La Repubblica newspaper, Trend reports.

“Actually, first country was Turkey and second Italy. This is not by chance, by coincidence. This is a deliberate choice. I said that we will invite only companies from friendly countries to be part of the great reconstruction works. Several Italian companies already are involved in different projects, including in creation of the memorial museums, museums of occupation, victory museums. One Italian company has already signed a contract with us on the issues related to energy supply to the whole region. Also, one Italian company has already started investment in manufacturing of agriculture products. So, Italian companies are highly welcomed in Azerbaijan and in this reconstruction work there will be a lot more Italian companies to come,” the head of state said.