Meeting of religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia taking place in Moscow (UPDATE)

A meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia is taking place in Moscow, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) told Trend on October 13.

The meeting is attended by the Chairman of the CMO Shaykh al-Islām Allahshukur Pashazade, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, and Garegin II Catholicos of All Armenians.

It is noted that the meeting was initiated by the Russian side.

Opening the meeting, Patriarch Kirill noted that the consequences of the long-term conflict in Karabakh will be discussed.

“I hope that you and I will find the right words that are most needed by our peoples. I believe that the authority of the spiritual leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia can have a beneficial effect on the minds of people,” the patriarch said. “I believe that the very fact of today's meeting and the dialogue between you, dear brothers, will become an example for everyone. May God bless our labors and help to find mutual understanding, which will contribute to the achievement of a sustainable and long-standing peace in the ancient Caucasian land.”

The day before, a meeting took place between the chairman of the CMO and the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia.