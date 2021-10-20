Azerbaijan deputy minister talks number of precious metal deposits in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

Trend:

There are 167 precious metal deposits in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said, speaking at the Rebuild Karabakh and BakuBuild exhibitions that opened on Oct.20 at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, most of the deposits were exploited for 30 years.

"The caused damage is measured in billions of dollars. Serious damage was caused to the environment. There continue monitoring to assess the damage to biodiversity. Moreover, very large damage was caused to water resources in these areas,” he said.

“Construction of new and reconstruction of existing reservoirs is planned there to provide the population with drinking water, as well as water for irrigation of crops," added the official.