Azerbaijan deputy minister talks number of precious metal deposits in liberated territories (UPDATE)

Politics 20 October 2021 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Details added: the first version posted on 11:04

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20

Trend:

There are 167 precious metal deposits in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said, speaking at the Rebuild Karabakh and BakuBuild exhibitions that opened on Oct.20 at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, most of the deposits were exploited for 30 years.

"The caused damage is measured in billions of dollars. Serious damage was caused to the environment. There continue monitoring to assess the damage to biodiversity. Moreover, very large damage was caused to water resources in these areas,” he said.

“Construction of new and reconstruction of existing reservoirs is planned there to provide the population with drinking water, as well as water for irrigation of crops," added the official.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled
Kazakhstan's trade dynamics with TOP-3 CIS partners unveiled
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan may change customs duties on petroleum products
USAID launches new Central Asia trade activity
USAID launches new Central Asia trade activity
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Telco Partner entering electricity supply Israel 12:43
French express parcel firm Geopost acquires 20.15% stake in Dubai's Aramex Europe 12:40
UK's Burberry poaches Versace boss Akeroyd as CEO Europe 12:37
Kazakhstan approves bill on guaranteed transfers from National Fund Kazakhstan 12:33
Croatia shows great interest in deepening ties with Azerbaijan - FM (PHOTOS) Politics 12:23
FMs of Azerbaijan, Croatia hold expanded meeting in Baku Politics 12:03
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry presents "green energy" dev't concept Oil&Gas 11:37
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from meeting with former IDPs in Fuzuli (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Turkey reveals its total cargo traffic for 9M2021 Turkey 11:26
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 20 Georgia 11:24
Azerbaijan sees rise in cost of cargo transportation by road Transport 11:22
Azerbaijani State Security Service's chief meets with VP of ICRC Politics 11:12
Iranian currency rates for October 20 Finance 11:09
Azerbaijan deputy minister talks number of precious metal deposits in liberated territories Economy 11:04
Turkmenistan, LUKOIL talk dev’t of hydrocarbon resources of Caspian Sea region Turkmenistan 10:55
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:54
Azerbaijan's revenues from mobile communication services up in 9M2021 ICT 10:54
Turkmenistan to launch "single window" system for export-import operations Turkmenistan 10:40
Azerbaijani ambassador presents his credentials to King of Belgium Politics 10:20
Turkey reveals cargo volume handled from Tunisia in 8M2021 Turkey 10:16
UN launches number of specialized services in Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:16
Amazon lowers threshold for free delivery to Israel Israel 10:06
Azerbaijan provides broadcasting of TV, radio channels in liberated Zangilan (PHOTO) ICT 10:06
AutoStore, Norway's biggest IPO in two decades, valued at $12.4 bln Europe 10:00
Facebook plans to change its name US 09:58
Kyrgyzstan administers 13,249 vaccines over past day Kyrgyzstan 09:53
Iran sees increase in Turkish steel imports for 9M2021 Turkey 09:53
Turkey discloses cargo traffic via local ports from Malta in 8M2021 Turkey 09:53
Georgia ready to develop, deepen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan – PM Politics 09:52
Azerbaijan eyes applying Generic Statistical Business Process Model Economy 09:48
Explosion destroys army bus in central Damascus Arab World 09:46
Oil dips as China considers intervention to ease coal crunch Oil&Gas 09:44
Expert explains why Turkish products in Baku don't fall in price amid devaluation of lira Economy 09:37
Azerbaijan, Slovakia ink new deal on economic co-op (PHOTO) Economy 09:09
Olympic flame arrives in China for Beijing 2022 Winter Games Other News 08:53
Explosion heard in Afghanistan's Kabul Other News 08:31
1,683 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:24
UNICEF to help Turkmenistan increase emergency preparedness Business 08:00
COVID-19 cases worldwide down 4%, deaths down 2% in past week — WHO Other News 07:14
UN Security Council to talk North Korea's missile test Other News 06:28
U.S. remains prepared to engage with DPRK after missile test: White House US 05:45
UK foreign minister to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar Europe 05:01
Israel detects 1st case of COVID-19 Delta variant "AY4.2" Israel 04:22
Bomb threat issued in Washington DC US 03:39
U.S. secretary of homeland security tests positive for COVID-19 after full vaccination US 03:11
North Korea confirms it launched SLBM Other News 02:30
Israel says Abu Dhabi crown prince invites Israeli PM for 1st official visit Israel 01:51
Volkswagen executive sees global chip shortage running well into 2022 Other News 01:09
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares Tweet marking anniversary of liberation of Zangilan (PHOTO) Politics 00:30
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation due to liberation of Zangilan on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 20, 2020 Politics 00:01
U.S. workers face layoffs as U.S COVID-19 vaccine mandates kick in US 19 October 23:47
21 passengers escape plane safely after crash in Texas, officials say US 19 October 23:12
Facebook to pay up to $14.25 mln to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims US 19 October 22:42
Azerbaijan discloses names of returned Armenian servicemen Politics 19 October 22:06
Uzbekistan exports $625 million worth of fruits and vegetables in 9 months Uzbekistan 19 October 21:53
UK records highest daily COVID death toll since early March Europe 19 October 21:45
Ukrainian Bees Airline plans to launch Odessa-Tbilisi-Odessa flights starting October 22 Georgia 19 October 21:22
Iranian official dismisses 'tensions' at Astara customs, says activity with Azerbaijan soars Azerbaijan 19 October 21:07
Turkmenistan starts rice harvest in Dashoguz region Turkmenistan 19 October 20:08
Azerbaijan supports all int’l efforts to ensure transparency in extractive industries – minister Oil&Gas 19 October 20:06
Refining activity of Iran's Fajr Jam Gas Refining Company soars Oil&Gas 19 October 20:04
Iran’s Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Corporation sets new record Oil&Gas 19 October 20:03
Azerbaijan's defense minister visits newly established commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 19 October 19:45
Iran’s PMO declares data on load/unload operations in Jask Port Transport 19 October 19:41
Iran intends to increase exports through Astara Business 19 October 19:40
Turkey reveals cargo traffic via its ports from Portugal for 8M2021 Turkey 19 October 19:38
Exports of Iran to Kyrgyzstan booming Business 19 October 19:37
President Ilham Aliyev receives Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs (VIDEO) Politics 19 October 19:34
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 20 Oil&Gas 19 October 19:33
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Politics 19 October 19:10
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 19 October 19:04
Azerbaijan transfers captured Armenian servicemen back to Armenia Politics 19 October 19:00
Uzbekistan plans to exempt import and sale of meat products from VAT Uzbekistan 19 October 18:56
Turkey shares data on maritime cargo shipment with Russia for 8M2021 Turkey 19 October 18:44
Azerbaijan shares data on oil transported via BTC pipeline in 9M2021 Oil&Gas 19 October 18:43
USAID to provide additional funds for Kazakhstan to fight COVID-19 Kazakhstan 19 October 18:42
Turkey announces data on cargo traffic with Italy for 8M2021 Turkey 19 October 18:41
Kazakhstan imposes export restrictions for some timber types Kazakhstan 19 October 18:38
Azerbaijan names locations of future national parks in liberated territories Society 19 October 17:54
Azerbaijan demands certain steps from Armenia at UN International Court of Justice Politics 19 October 17:50
Iran’s 9M2021 Turkish cement imports up Turkey 19 October 17:43
Iran to host meeting on economic co-op with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 19 October 17:43
Georgian foreign trade turnover increases Georgia 19 October 17:19
Iran increases petrochemicals production Oil&Gas 19 October 17:19
Kazakhstan sees increase in number of open trading accounts Kazakhstan 19 October 17:19
​Iran allocates more funds for oil and gas projects in Ilam Province Oil&Gas 19 October 17:00
Turkey unveils data on cargo traffic via its ports from Spain Turkey 19 October 17:00
Georgia's domestic export up in 9M2021 Georgia 19 October 16:54
Value of Turkish cement exports to Georgia for 8M2021 down Turkey 19 October 16:44
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic with Greece for 8M2021 Turkey 19 October 16:44
Turkey reveals cargo volume handled from Egypt in 8M2021 Turkey 19 October 16:44
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 19 October 16:41
Azerbaijan confirms 2,102 more COVID-19 cases, 863 recoveries Society 19 October 16:38
Cargo traffic on Azerbaijan's section of TRACECA for 8M2021 revealed Transport 19 October 16:22
IMF lowers breakeven oil price level for Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 19 October 16:19
Saudi index hits 15-year peak as most Gulf bourses gain Arab World 19 October 16:18
Israel's Bank Mizrahi Tefahot to issue $1.1 bln of CPI-linked bonds Israel 19 October 16:15
Iran seeks to complete semi-finished project related to Lake Urmia's revitalization Business 19 October 16:08
Iran imports trucks to renovate transportation fleet Business 19 October 16:04
All news