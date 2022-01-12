Attention being paid to families of martyrs, war veterans and those affected by war in Azerbaijan can be considered quite exemplary - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 12

The attention being paid to the families of martyrs, war veterans and those affected by the war in Azerbaijan can be considered quite exemplary. The initiatives put forward in Azerbaijan are not observed in other countries. For example, the provision of housing to the families of martyrs and disabled veterans by the state. This was our initiative, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local TV channels on January 12, 2022, Trend reports.

"To date, about 10,000 people of this category have been provided with housing. Cars are provided as well – a total of 7400 cars have been provided. Those in the line, i.e. those who participated in the first Karabakh war, will be fully provided with cars in the near future. Last year alone, 850 families of martyrs and disabled veterans of the first Karabakh war were provided with housing. Participants of the second Karabakh war, i.e. disabled veterans and families of martyrs, were also provided with 750 apartments and this process continues. I think that people of this category, who took part in the first Karabakh war, will be provided with apartments possibly in full in two years, i.e. those who are in the line. The same conditions will be created for the veterans of the second Karabakh war in the next few years," the head of state said.