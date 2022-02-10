Moldova interested in organizing mutual visits and events with Azerbaijani businessmen - FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10

Trend:

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, held a meeting at the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the agency told Trend.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the development of relations between the two countries, the possibility of further expanding cooperation in the field of entrepreneurship.

Popescu stressed that for this purpose, Moldova is interested in organizing mutual visits and events with the businessmen.

The expansion of ties between the agency and the corresponding structure of Moldova can also contribute to the development of cooperation between the business community of the two countries.

Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov informed about Azerbaijan’s investment potential, favorable business environment, state support being rendered to businessmen, including the services being rendered by the agency, and shared the opinion on the possibilities of cooperation in entrepreneurship.

The views on the prospects for cooperation between businessmen of the two countries, the possibilities of organizing an event with the businessmen within the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova were exchanged at the meeting.

Popescu invited the delegation of the agency and Azerbaijani businessmen to visit Moldova.

The presentation of Azerbaijan’s business and investment opportunities was held within the meeting.