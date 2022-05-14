Disinformation against Azerbaijan, Turkey continues today - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 15:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Disinformation and fake news campaigns against Azerbaijan and Turkey continue today, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at the 4th meeting of ministers responsible for media and information and high-ranking officials of the Organization of Turkic States in Istanbul.

According to him, a group created within the organization for more coordinated joint work in the field of media will contribute to the improvement of joint activities between participating countries.

"In particular, by the decisions taken by our leaders at the 7th Baku Summit in 2019, cooperation in such areas as media and television was set as a goal," the official noted.

Hajiyev also noted that very important issues were discussed at the 4th meeting. Thanking Turkey for the successful chairmanship of the Organization of Turkic States, he, recalling the media forum held last year, noted that this meeting was productive not only from the point of view of a meeting of media leaders, but also in terms of cooperation between the structures.

"The goals set by our leaders contribute not only to cooperation, but also to the spiritual rapprochement of our peoples," he further said.

From the first days of Azerbaijan's independence, the country was subjected to similar attacks, and in particular, faced all elements of a hybrid, psychological war during the 2020 second Karabakh war, the official noted.

Hajiyev added that thanks to the joint activities, the efforts of the Azerbaijani and Turkish media, information about truth and justice was conveyed to the world.