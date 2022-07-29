President Ilham Aliyev approves amendments to Law "On status of Member of Parliament"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law "On status of Member of Azerbaijan's Parliament", Trend reports.

The following changes have been made in accordance with the document:

- under article 21:

1.1.1. the first, second, and sixth parts are cancelled;

1.1.2. in the third part, the words "in the amount of 2,475 manat ($1,455)" are replaced by the words "in the amount of 3,550 manat ($2,088)";

1.1.3. in the fifth part, the words "in a one-time amount" are replaced by the words "in a double amount"

The second sentence is removed from Article 29.

The effective date of the law is July 1, 2022.