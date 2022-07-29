President Ilham Aliyev endorses amendments to Law "On Chamber of Accounts"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Law amending the Law "On the Chamber of Accounts".

The following changes have been made in accordance with relevant document:

- Articles 34.1, 34.2, and 34.3 are given in the following wording:

34.1. Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts is paid a monthly official salary in the amount of 3,150 manat ($1,852).

34.2. Deputy chairman of the Accounts Chamber receives an official monthly salary of 2,800 manat ($1,647).

34.3. Auditors of the Accounts Chamber get a monthly official salary of 2,625 manat ($1,544).

- In Article 34.4, the words "official monthly salary" are replaced by the words "double monthly official salary".

- Article 35.2 has been abolished.

The law came into force on July 1, 2022.