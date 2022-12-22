Assistant to President of Azerbaijan, US presidential adviser hold phone talk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev held a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser to the President of US Jake Sullivan, Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We reviewed bilateral ties, regional security issues, normalisation and peace treaty talks between Azerbaijan-Armenia,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that the sides have also expressed Azerbaijan's will to move forward regional peace agenda.

The parties also conveyed legitimate concerns of Azerbaijani civil society protesting peacefully at intersection of Lachin-Khankandi road on illicit mineral deposit exploitation and ensuing ecological damages. Alleged claims of Armenia on "blockade" is groundless, futile attempt of black propaganda, he added.