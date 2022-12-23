Türkiye takes part in demining activities of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - Hulusi Akar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 22. Türkiye participates in the demining of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said during his speech at the Presidential National Library, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Azerbaijani lands have been occupied for many years as a result of an unjust war. They have been subjected to serious massacre and murders. But the rest of the world did not want to hear or see it. Once again, those lands were harassed and tortured. The EU, NATO, UN, OSCE turned a blind eye to this. The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group - Russia, the US, and France were inactive. As a result, Azerbaijan itself has resolved this issue. Türkiye and Azerbaijan are one whole and inseparable. We provide full support to the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and actively participate in the modernization of the Azerbaijani army," he said.