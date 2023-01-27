UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan meets Assistant to Azerbaijani President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has met with Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports citing the ambassador' tweet.

"An important meeting took place with Hikmat Hajiyev. I offered the British Government’s condolences for the death of the security manager at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. We also discussed important regional security and humanitarian issues," Auld tweeted.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.