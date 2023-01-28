Tajik FM condemns terrorist attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin has called his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend.

Muhriddin condemned the terrorist attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, emphasizing the need to punish the perpetrator in the shortest time.

The minister extended his condolences to the family of the head of the security service, killed as a result of the attack, and the entire Azerbaijani people.

He noted Tajikistan's constant support for Azerbaijan.

Bayramov expressed his gratitude for the condolences and support.

He noted that punishment was required for perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the country's embassy, ​​including persons who ordered and organized the attack.

An armed attack took place at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran at around 8:30 (GMT+4) on January 27, 2023. The gunman turned out to be a man in his 50's, who drove up to the administrative building, armed with a Kalashnikov automatic rifle.

Earlier reports from the Chief of Tehran police said there were two children in the car with the gunman, the security camera footage released later proved the man was alone. He entered the building after briefly waving hand to the Iranian security guard outside. No attempts were made to detain the gunman, as he freely entered the embassy. The man managed to kill head of the security service and wounding two embassy guards. The shooter was eventually detained. The incident is currently being investigated.