Azerbaijani MPs meet with Head of New Caledonia Delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. MPs of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Tural Ganjaliyev and Sevil Mikayilova met with the Permanent Secretary for Exterior Relations, Head of Delegation of New Caledonia, Mickael Forrest, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani parliament.

Welcoming the guest, Tural Ganjaliyev noted that he was glad to see the representative of New Caledonia in the Parliament of Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction with his participation in the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku.

Highly appreciating Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international entity after the UN, he noted the importance of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19, held in Baku. He also drew attention to the issues raised during the Summit.

MP Sevil Mikayilova talked about the benefits of such meetings in terms of the mutual exchange of information and experience. She shared her views on the neocolonial policy of France and praised the determination of the people of New Caledonia to gain full sovereignty.

Permanent Secretary for Exterior Relations of New Caledonia Mickael Forrest expressed his gratitude for the friendly attitude and hospitality at a high level, and also noted the effectiveness of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, and the successful work of the NAM Parliamentary Network.

Mickael Forrest spoke about France's colonial policy and crimes against New Caledonia, about the struggle of his homeland for independence, and how France in every way prevented this, blocking negotiations and the settlement process.

Then, an exchange of views on other issues of interest to the parties took place at the meeting.

Baku is hosting the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group on fighting against COVID-19.

The summit is attended by representatives from about 70 countries. Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Iraq, and Libya; Vice-Presidents of Cuba, Gabon, and Tanzania; Prime Ministers of Algeria and Kenya, and high-ranking representatives of various countries take part in the event.