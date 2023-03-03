Azerbaijani FM meets his colleague from Yemen (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs of Yemen Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak during the Contact Group Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in response to COVID-19, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation between the two countries in economy, trade, humanitarian, educational, and other fields. The officials also exchanged views on collaboration within international organizations, in particular the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement.

The minister updated on the 30-year occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, and the current landmine threat.

Yemen's minister expressed gratitude for the activities of Azerbaijan within the Non-Aligned Movement, including a high-level Summit of the Contact Group of the Non-Aligned Movement in response to COVID-19 in Baku, as well as stressed Yemen's interest in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan and deepening the spirit of solidarity.

The parties also discussed issues of regional security.