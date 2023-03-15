Islamophobia is part of political beliefs - Pakistan's MUSLIM Institute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Islamophobia is not the result of ignorance, but part of political beliefs, Chairman of Pakistan-based MUSLIM (Mission of Unity, Stability & Leadership in Muslims) Institute think tank Sultan Ahmad Sahibzada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel session of the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

During the discussion, he emphasized that Islamophobia not only has such obvious manifestations as the burning of the Quran, but is also expressed in the daily infringement of the rights of Muslims, which should not be forgotten.

According to him, Islamophobia has nothing to do with theological beliefs, but with the policies that countries pursue.

"It is necessary to deepen the study of Islamophobia in order to fight it at all levels," he said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide for an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on 27-28 November 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.