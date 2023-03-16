Armenian church in Baku intact, while Azerbaijani mosques in ruins thanks to Armenia - Fatwa Academy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. The Armenian church is kept intact on the main street of Baku, while Azerbaijani mosques have been destroyed by Armenia, Seymur Nasirov from the Fatwa Academy (General Secretariat for Fatwa Authorities Worldwide) said, Trend reports.

Nasirov made the remark at the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

"Each of us should unite and support humanity. Classes should be held in the universities of the world to explain the negative consequences of Islamophobia. Each of us should contribute to this," he added.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, a manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the international media.

March 15 was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.