Islam has become political tool - assistant professor at University of Leicester

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Islam has become a political tool, Assistant Professor in Media and Communication at the University of Leicester (UK) Idil Osmani said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the international conference themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges” in Baku.

"Islam has become a practical political tool. Islam is portrayed in a very different way, presented as a tool that destroys Western values. Polarization is being created. We are witnessing the social exclusion of Muslims," she said.

According to Osmani, the negative attitudes towards Islam and Muslims can be prevented in several ways.

"Cooperation with the non-Muslim society should be expanded. Muslims should work more in Western media. Also, we should make the most of social networks," she said.

On March 15-16, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), and the G20 Interfaith Forum are organizing an international conference dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia themed “Islamophobia as a Specific Form of Racism and Discrimination: New Global and Transnational Challenges”.

The main purpose of the conference is to provide an academic discussion platform on the alarming trends targeting Muslims and Muslim-populated countries at international and national levels.

The conference, bringing together scientists, experts of international organizations, religious figures, and representatives of non-governmental organizations from 32 countries, is featuring discussions on different approaches in the fight against Islamophobia, a manifestation of Islamophobia in some European countries, and Islamophobia in the international media.

15 March was designated as the “International Day to Combat Islamophobia” at the session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), held in Niamey, Niger, on November 27-28, 2020. In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution declaring March 15 “International Day to Combat Islamophobia”.