We acquired very favorable positions in direction of Azerbaijan-Armenia border, and we will remain in these positions - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. We have acquired very favorable positions in the direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, we are reinforcing ourselves in these positions, and we will remain in these positions, President Ilham Aliyev said, while receiving Masim Mammadov, the newly appointed Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, part of the East Zangezur Economic Region, Trend reports.

"The history of Lachin district should certainly serve as a lesson in many cases. From now on, ensuring the security of Lachin district and returning the displaced people there as soon as possible are priority tasks for us. All engineering and fortification work in Lachin district along the border with Armenia has almost been completed. Roads that never existed there have been built. 100 kilometers of local roads in Lachin and Kalbajar districts, as well as the roads leading to military positions, have been built. So we have acquired very favorable positions in the direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, we are reinforcing ourselves in these positions, and we will remain in these positions. Of course, other steps and measures are being taken for the security of Lachin district. These measures will allow our returning compatriots the opportunity to live there comfortably and safely," President Ilham Aliyev said.