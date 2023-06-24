Armenian armed forces shell positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. Units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using small arms several times shelled the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak district of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on June 24, from 10:40 to 11:00 (GMT +4), Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan army units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned directions", the ministry noted.