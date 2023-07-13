Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Partnership between Azerbaijan, Israel plays important role in ensuring security of entire region - MoD

Politics Materials 13 July 2023 13:58 (UTC +04:00)
Partnership between Azerbaijan, Israel plays important role in ensuring security of entire region - MoD

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The high level of partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel plays an important role not only in the development of the two countries, but also in ensuring security in the entire region, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said at a meeting with a delegation headed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who is in Baku on an official visit, Trend reports.

Expressing satisfaction with his first visit to Azerbaijan as Israeli Defense Minister, Galant noted that Azerbaijani-Israeli relations are based on friendship and mutual trust, and also stressed the importance of mutual visits in terms of further expansion of military cooperation.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more