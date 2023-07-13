Israel to continue to strengthen co-op with Azerbaijan for sake of security of both countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Israel will continue to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan for the sake of the security of both countries, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant said, Trend reports.

“At the meetings with President Ilham Aliyev, the Minister of Defense and the Chief of the Border Service, we discussed our common desire to strengthen ties between our countries in various fields, especially in the field of security. Together we will continue to strengthen our cooperation and warm relations for the sake of the security of our countries and regional stability,” the minister wrote on his Twitter page.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant paid a visit to Azerbaijan on July 13.